JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
