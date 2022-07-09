Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

