KeyCorp Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.76.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.80. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $199,733.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,621 shares of company stock worth $8,542,373 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.