KeyCorp Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.80. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $199,733.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,621 shares of company stock worth $8,542,373 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

