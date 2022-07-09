KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.