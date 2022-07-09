Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Citigroup cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

