Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Landstar System stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

