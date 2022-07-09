Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,256.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,545.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.