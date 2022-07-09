Les B. Korsh Sells 4,889 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

