Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

LMT stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

