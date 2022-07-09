Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Entergy by 290.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Entergy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 70,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 29.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.