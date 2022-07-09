Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

