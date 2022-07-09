Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

