Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 39,200 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.