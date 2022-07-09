Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $156.56 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

