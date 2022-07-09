Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 93,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $108.61 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

