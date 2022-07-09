Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RH. StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH opened at $262.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.57. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

