Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 110,667 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

