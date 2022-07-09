Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $142.55 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

