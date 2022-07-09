Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS stock opened at $239.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average of $260.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

