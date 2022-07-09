Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

