Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $248.86 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

