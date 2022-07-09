Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.75 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

