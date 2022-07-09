Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $243.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

