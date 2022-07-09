Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 500,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

