Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.56 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

