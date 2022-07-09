Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

