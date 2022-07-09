Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $65.54 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

