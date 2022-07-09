Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $26,510,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

NYSE ALB opened at $205.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

