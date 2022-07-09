Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

