Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.63 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 141,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

