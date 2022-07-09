Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:CW opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

