Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

