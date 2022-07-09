Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

NYSE GXO opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.