Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

