Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $20.77 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day moving average is $324.23. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

