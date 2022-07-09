Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

