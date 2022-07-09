Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

