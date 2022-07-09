Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.