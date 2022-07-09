Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NYSE NVT opened at $31.35 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.