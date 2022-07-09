Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.59 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.
Shares of CTRA opened at $26.31 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
