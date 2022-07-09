Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

