Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,393,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $41.96 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

