Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 600,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 784.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.