Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 67,300 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.58. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

