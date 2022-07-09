Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

