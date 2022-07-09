Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

