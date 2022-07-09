Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ITT by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ITT by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

