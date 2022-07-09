Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 387,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,099,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,072,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after acquiring an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $56.67 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

