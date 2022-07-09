Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

EFX stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.61. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

