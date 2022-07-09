Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,038,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $42.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

